PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.88. PBF Energy shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 7,729,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,693 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,046,000. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 42.2% in the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,714,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 508,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

