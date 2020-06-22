Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Update

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 1,306,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,388. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,365 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,218 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 936,880 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.