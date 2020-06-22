PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 967,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,174. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,258 shares of company stock worth $8,744,549 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

