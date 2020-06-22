Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and HitBTC. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $100,086.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01853877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00110780 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

