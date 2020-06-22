Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $193,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $79,705,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pentair by 22.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,985 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 763,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $20,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

PNR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,804,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

