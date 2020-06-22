Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $44.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,524 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $88,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,596. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

