Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 120,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PESI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. 66,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,488. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

