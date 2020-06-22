Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $573,448.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028041 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 341.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,557.82 or 1.02292794 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00090496 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

