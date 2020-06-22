Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD traded down $5.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.81. 638,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $89.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.