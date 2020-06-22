Pinkcoin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $742,078.25 and approximately $491.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00755934 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00266351 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000727 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 444,077,808 coins and its circulating supply is 418,817,372 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

