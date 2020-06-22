Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 2,684,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,577. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

