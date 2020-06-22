Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 464,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 715,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,423. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $240.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

