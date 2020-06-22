Pivot Token (PVT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $473,733.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.01852891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00111084 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

