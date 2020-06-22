PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PJT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $52.43. 218,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,107. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

