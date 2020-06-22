Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $78.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 207,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 24.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 360,974 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

