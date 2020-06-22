PlayGame Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $141,531.88 and $783.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.01852814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00172555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00111467 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

