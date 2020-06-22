Playkey Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,524.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Playkey has a total market cap of $370,751.21 and approximately $23,524.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.05495562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,057,988 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

