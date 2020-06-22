Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Points International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Points International by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Points International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Points International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 80,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Points International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Points International will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

