Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,088. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.23.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

