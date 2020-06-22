Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.23.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

NYSE PII traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,906. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.