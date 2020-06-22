Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POOL. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

POOL stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,999. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC raised its position in Pool by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

