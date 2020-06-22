PopularCoin (POP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 88.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $94,267.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 194.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00463405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 338.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000621 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,080,412,098 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.