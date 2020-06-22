PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Update

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,503. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,498,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 377,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

