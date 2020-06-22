Primecoin Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $988,080.20 and $4,838.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,222,515 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.