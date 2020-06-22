Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Update

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Primerica alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Primerica by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. 353,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.