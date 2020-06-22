Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Update

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Primerica by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. 353,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
