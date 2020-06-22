Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 18,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. 17,192,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

