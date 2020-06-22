Profile Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $96,566.57 and $6,647.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027917 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 338.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,537.49 or 1.02227457 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00090218 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

