Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 13,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

PSTG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,865. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

