Quantis Network Tops One Day Volume of $133.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $3,707.06 and $133.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01853877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00110780 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

