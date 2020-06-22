Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0262

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $1,056.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,065,180 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

