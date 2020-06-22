QunQun (QUN) Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $24.68 and $20.33. QunQun has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $566,061.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QunQun has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.35 or 0.05503365 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,542,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 713,389,473 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

