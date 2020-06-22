Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Down 10.7% in June

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Qutoutiao stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,155. The company has a market capitalization of $813.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. The company had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 83.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 161.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

