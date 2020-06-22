Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 62,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,379. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. The company had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qutoutiao by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qutoutiao by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

