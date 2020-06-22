Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Receives $101.82 Average PT from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of RL stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 1,379,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,039. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 355.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 136.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

