Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Down 10.7% in June

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 60,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,826,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,664. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 2.67.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after buying an additional 6,345,693 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 170.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 232,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 146,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 321.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 325,171 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 33.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 239,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 60,451 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.