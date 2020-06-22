Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.27.

RPD traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $49.99. 343,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,580 shares of company stock valued at $984,503. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 219,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

