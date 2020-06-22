Raven Protocol Trading 5% Lower This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $1,643.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.01852094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00110709 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.