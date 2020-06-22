Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Update

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $81,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 252.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 761,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

RJF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. 2,010,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,429. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

