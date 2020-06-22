Raymond James Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $75.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lennar from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.58.

LEN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.08. 141,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

