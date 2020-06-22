RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $273,450 in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 64,194 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 106,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.94. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.