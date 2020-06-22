RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,793. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

