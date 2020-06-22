Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/18/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 3,600 ($45.82). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($52.18) price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,140 ($65.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 4,600 ($58.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/8/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,560 ($58.04) to GBX 5,140 ($65.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 5,200 ($66.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($72.55) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($52.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,250 ($54.09).
- 5/14/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 5/11/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/11/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,730 ($60.20) to GBX 4,560 ($58.04). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,870 ($61.98) to GBX 4,730 ($60.20). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 4/23/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 4,240 ($53.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of RIO traded up GBX 58.50 ($0.74) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,525.50 ($57.60). 1,803,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Rio Tinto plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($37.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,152 ($65.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,076.37. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.
In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($55.64), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($741,409.29).
