Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto (RIO)

6/18/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 3,600 ($45.82). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($52.18) price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,140 ($65.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 4,600 ($58.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/8/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,560 ($58.04) to GBX 5,140 ($65.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 5,200 ($66.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($72.55) price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($52.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,250 ($54.09).

5/14/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/11/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,730 ($60.20) to GBX 4,560 ($58.04). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,870 ($61.98) to GBX 4,730 ($60.20). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

4/23/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 4,240 ($53.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 58.50 ($0.74) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,525.50 ($57.60). 1,803,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Rio Tinto plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($37.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,152 ($65.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,076.37. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($55.64), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($741,409.29).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

