Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 5,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $213,263.71. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 5,858.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of RRBI stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 259,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,820. The firm has a market cap of $325.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

