Refereum (RFR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $65,775.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $65,775.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.01852814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00172555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00111467 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

