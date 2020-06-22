Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 518,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regenxbio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.