Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,882. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

