ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) vs. Viewray (OTCMKTS:VRAY) Head to Head Survey

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Viewray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Viewray $87.78 million 3.73 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -1.88

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viewray.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viewray has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Viewray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Viewray 1 3 6 0 2.50

Viewray has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 117.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Viewray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Viewray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Viewray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Viewray -139.91% -71.37% -38.95%

Summary

Viewray beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

