RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.72.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total transaction of $6,092,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,664,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,302 shares of company stock valued at $36,955,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.17. 1,417,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,684. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.17. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

