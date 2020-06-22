Robert W. Baird Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $95.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AYI. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $89.32. 621,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.