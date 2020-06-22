Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 8.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.48, 403,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 412,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

