Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 8.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.48, 403,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 412,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.
